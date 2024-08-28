Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Dream-Aspen-Creek-Broken-Arrow
Dream Aspen Creek in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was 94 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.
LoansMultifamilyOklahomaTexas

Thorofare Capital Funds $23M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property Near Tulsa

by Taylor Williams

BROKEN ARROW, OKLA. — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has funded a $23 million loan for the refinancing of Dream Aspen Creek, a 240-unit multifamily property in Broken Arrow, located just east of Tulsa. Built in 2018, the property features 17 residential buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units on a 12.2-acre site. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog run, outdoor grilling and dining stations and package lockers. David Perlman, Jacob Yi and Jason Campbell of Thorofare Capital originated the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Florida-based DLP Capital.

You may also like

CanTex Capital Refinances 893,738 SF Manufacturing Facility in...

Housing Trust Group Breaks Ground on $26M Affordable...

Partners Capital Acquires 74,335 SF Industrial Flex Building...

PACE Equity Provides $1.6M in C-PACE Financing for...

Habitat, Cabrera Capital Partners Receive $27M Capital Loan...

Mia Rose Holdings Breaks Ground on 144-Unit Multifamily...

Greystar Begins Leasing 500-Unit Apartment Community in White...

Colliers Arranges $41.4M in Construction Financing for Metro...

Rosewood Realty Group Negotiates Sale of 123-Unit Apartment...