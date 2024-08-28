Thorofare Capital Funds $23M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property Near Tulsa

BROKEN ARROW, OKLA. — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has funded a $23 million loan for the refinancing of Dream Aspen Creek, a 240-unit multifamily property in Broken Arrow, located just east of Tulsa. Built in 2018, the property features 17 residential buildings that house one- and two-bedroom units on a 12.2-acre site. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog run, outdoor grilling and dining stations and package lockers. David Perlman, Jacob Yi and Jason Campbell of Thorofare Capital originated the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of Florida-based DLP Capital.