SAN DIEGO — Thorofare Capital has provided $26 million in lease-up bridge financing for an apartment property located in San Diego’s Point Loma neighborhood. The newly built property features 82 apartments with best-in-class finishes and amenities.

Felix Gutnikov, David Perlman, Andrew Kim and Jonathan Hart of Thorofare Capital secured the loan that features a one-year initial term plus extensions. Further details on the borrower and property were not disclosed.