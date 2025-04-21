Thorofare Capital Funds $74M Bridge Loan for Refinancing of Jacksonville Multifamily Community

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Thorofare Capital has provided a $74 million bridge loan for the refinancing of The Residences at Enso, a 304-unit multifamily community located 20 miles east of downtown Jacksonville along the Saint Johns River. Jeff Kinney and Phil Rachels of CBRE’s Jacksonville office arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Trevato Development Group, which will use the 2.5-year floating-rate loan to repay the original construction loan on the property.

The Residences at Enso is more than 90 percent leased and features nine, four-story buildings across 22 acres. Floorplans range from 669 square feet to 1,599 square feet in size, with carriage houses, studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment options, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a walk-in swimming pool with a sun shelf, 24-hour fitness and training studio, resident clubhouse with private event space, conference room and workspace seating, summer kitchen with seating, coffee bar and a pet spa. The property also offers a courtyard with landscaping, open-air pavilion and cabanas, outdoor fireplace and a nature trail.