Thorofare Capital Provides $125.9M Loan for Medical Office Portfolio in Metro D.C.

LOS ANGELES — Thorofare Capital Inc., a Los Angeles-based affiliate of asset management platform Callodine Group LLC, has provided a $125.9 million loan for a medical office portfolio in greater Washington, D.C. The portfolio comprises eight properties totaling more than 705,000 square feet, the majority of which are situated on or adjacent to hospital campuses.

Thorofare Capital provided the three-year, floating-rate loan to the borrower, an investment vehicle managed by Chicago-based Harrison Street. Felix Gutnikov, Jacob Yi and Nicholas Krueger of Thorofare Capital originated the financing. John Nero, Ben Appel, Jay Miele and Michael Greeley of Newmark’s Healthcare Capital Markets Group arranged the loan.