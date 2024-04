PHILADELPHIA — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $13 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of five industrial buildings totaling 118,509 square feet in Philadelphia. Four of the buildings are contiguous, and the fifth is located less than a mile down the street. David Perlman, Edward Prosser, Henry Johnson and Chris DeLuca of Thorofare Capital originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, New York City-based investment firm Thor Equities Group.