Thorofare Capital Provides $15.9M Acquisition Loan for Houston Industrial Asset

Texas

HOUSTON — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $15.9 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 234,215-square-foot warehouse and distribution building in Houston. The property features 25-foot clear heights and 25 dock-high doors. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds of the loan, which was structured with a 45-month term and an extension option, to fund capital improvements.