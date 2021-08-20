REBusinessOnline

Thorofare Capital Provides $15.9M Acquisition Loan for Houston Industrial Asset

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Texas

HOUSTON — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $15.9 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 234,215-square-foot warehouse and distribution building in Houston. The property features 25-foot clear heights and 25 dock-high doors. The undisclosed borrower will use a portion of the proceeds of the loan, which was structured with a 45-month term and an extension option, to fund capital improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews