REBusinessOnline

Thorofare Capital Provides $16.8M Acquisition Loan for Office, Retail Building in Queens

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Office, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $16.8 million acquisition loan for a 42,500-square-foot office and retail building located at 69-30 Austin St. in Queens. Ross Cumming of Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Capital Advisors placed the financing with Thorofare Capital. The borrower, a partnership between LTNG, Crown Acquisitions and Forest Hills Real Estate Group, plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  