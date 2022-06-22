Thorofare Capital Provides $16.8M Acquisition Loan for Office, Retail Building in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $16.8 million acquisition loan for a 42,500-square-foot office and retail building located at 69-30 Austin St. in Queens. Ross Cumming of Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Capital Advisors placed the financing with Thorofare Capital. The borrower, a partnership between LTNG, Crown Acquisitions and Forest Hills Real Estate Group, plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.