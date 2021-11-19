Thorofare Capital Provides $17.7M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $17.7 million construction loan for a 72-unit multifamily project that will be located near Temple University in Philadelphia. The property will feature an average unit size of 881 square feet and will also house 16,339 square feet of retail space. Additional development details, including the name of the borrower, were not disclosed. Felix Gutnikov, David Perlman, Andrew Kim and Jonathan Hart led the transaction for Thorofare Capital.