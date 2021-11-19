REBusinessOnline

Thorofare Capital Provides $17.7M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Multifamily Project

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $17.7 million construction loan for a 72-unit multifamily project that will be located near Temple University in Philadelphia. The property will feature an average unit size of 881 square feet and will also house 16,339 square feet of retail space. Additional development details, including the name of the borrower, were not disclosed. Felix Gutnikov, David Perlman, Andrew Kim and Jonathan Hart led the transaction for Thorofare Capital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
1
Webinar: Smarter Cleaning for Retail, Grocery & Restaurant Facilities
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  