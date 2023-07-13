Thorofare Capital Provides $26.6M Loan for Refinancing of Northern New Jersey Industrial Property

BOGOTA, N.J. — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $26.6 million loan for the refinancing of a 220,000-square-foot industrial property in the Northern New Jersey community of Bogota. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 24 River Road was originally constructed on 10 acres in 1910. David Perlman, Edward Prosser and Henry Johnson of Thorofare Capital originated the debt on behalf of the undisclosed borrower, which will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.