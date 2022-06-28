Thorofare Capital Provides $27M Acquisition Loan for Austin Multifamily Portfolio
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $27 million acquisition loan for a portfolio of four undisclosed multifamily properties totaling 184 units in Austin. The portfolio also includes 20,272 square feet of retail space. The loan carried a floating interest rate and a three-year initial term with an extension option. The undisclosed borrower plans to use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.
