Thorofare Capital Provides $28.5M Construction Loan for Industrial Project in Freehold, New Jersey

FREEHOLD, N.J. — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $28.5 million construction loan for a 206,881-square-foot industrial project that will be located in Freehold, an eastern suburb of Trenton. The facility will feature a clear height of 36 feet. The loan carries a two-year initial term and flexible prepayment options. The name of the locally based borrower was not disclosed.