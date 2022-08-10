Thorofare Capital Provides $28M Construction Loan for NuLu Yards Apartments in Louisville

Posted on by in Development, Kentucky, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

NuLu Yards is a 189-unit multifamily project that Weyland Ventures is developing in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Thorofare Capital Inc., a Los Angeles-based affiliate of investment manager Callodine Group, has provided $28 million in construction financing for NuLu Yards, a 189-unit multifamily project in Louisville. The Class A property will anchor a larger mixed-use development in the NuLu neighborhood of Louisville. The borrower, Weyland Ventures, is also developing the first Tempo by Hilton adjacent to NuLu Yards, as well as a structured parking deck. David Perlman, Jacob Yi and Paul Kim of Thorofare Capital originated the financing. Wave Capital Partners arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower. The construction timeline was not released.