REBusinessOnline

Thorofare Capital Provides $28M Construction Loan for NuLu Yards Apartments in Louisville

Posted on by in Development, Kentucky, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

NuLu Yards is a 189-unit multifamily project that Weyland Ventures is developing in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Thorofare Capital Inc., a Los Angeles-based affiliate of investment manager Callodine Group, has provided $28 million in construction financing for NuLu Yards, a 189-unit multifamily project in Louisville. The Class A property will anchor a larger mixed-use development in the NuLu neighborhood of Louisville. The borrower, Weyland Ventures, is also developing the first Tempo by Hilton adjacent to NuLu Yards, as well as a structured parking deck. David Perlman, Jacob Yi and Paul Kim of Thorofare Capital originated the financing. Wave Capital Partners arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower. The construction timeline was not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  