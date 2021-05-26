REBusinessOnline

Thorofare Capital Provides $30.8M Loan for Redevelopment of Newark Apartment Tower

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $30.8 million loan for the redevelopment of a 25-story apartment tower located at 440 Elizabeth Ave. in Newark. Formerly known as Carmel Towers, the property consists of 216 units within a structure that was originally built in 1969 but has been vacant since 2012. The redevelopment will upgrade the flooring, appliances, fixtures and utility systems of the units. The project will also add enhanced amenities like a gym, bike room and a laundry room. Jonathan Bodner and Emanuel Westfried of Two Bins Capital arranged the loan on behalf of the sponsor, The Chetrit Group.

2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews