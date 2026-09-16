Thorofare Capital Provides $35M Loan for Refinancing of Industrial Property Near Port of Savannah

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — Thorofare Capital has provided a $35 million loan for the refinancing and lease-up of Gateway Commerce Park, a two-building industrial park near the Port of Savannah. Built in 2025, Gateway Commerce Park spans nearly 450,000 square feet and is situated in Hardeeville, a city near the South Carolina-Georgia border. The park comprises a 330,480-square-foot cross-dock building and a 118,800-square-foot warehouse.

Andrew Kim of Thorofare Capital originated the floating-rate, interest-only bridge loan on behalf of the borrower, an undisclosed real estate development firm.