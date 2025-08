SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — Southern California-based Thorofare Capital has provided $36 million in financing for a three-building, 343,728-square-foot industrial project in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. The loan carries a floating interest rate, and the project is expected to be complete in September. The Thorofare team behind the transaction included Scott Sumida, Andrew Kim, Paul Hachigian, Paul Kim and Jason Campbell. The names of the direct lender and borrower were not disclosed.