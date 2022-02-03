Thorofare Capital Provides $41.9M Loan for Refinancing of Dallas Office Portfolio

DALLAS — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $41.9 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of 13 office buildings in the Dallas Design District. The buildings total 160,687 square feet. The undisclosed, locally based borrower will use a portion of the proceeds to fund capital improvements. The loan was structured with interest-only payments and a flexible prepayment schedule.