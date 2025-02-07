Friday, February 7, 2025
Risor of St. Louis Park features 170 units for residents age 55 and older. (Image courtesy of Roers Cos.)
LoansMidwestMinnesotaMultifamilySeniors Housing

Thorofare Capital Provides $42.9M Loan for Refinancing of Active Adult Community Near Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. — Thorofare Capital, an affiliate of asset management platform Callodine Group LLC, has provided a $42.9 million bridge loan to refinance Risor of St. Louis Park, a 170-unit active adult community in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park. The borrower, Roers Cos., will use the financing primarily to retire an existing construction loan on the Class A property at 3510 Beltline Blvd. Completed in November 2023, the community is 78 percent leased. The six-story building features an interior courtyard and 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a coffee bar, golf simulator, pet wash, fitness center, movie theater, library lounge, clubroom, pool, spa and pickleball court. Scott Loving, William Hintz, Scott Streiff and Gary Marchiori of JLL arranged the loan.

