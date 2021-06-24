REBusinessOnline

Thorofare Capital Provides $43.7M in Financing for 16000 Pines Market Retail Development in South Florida

16000 Pines Market

16000 Pines Market is situated on 13.2 acres with visibility along Pines Boulevard and Dykes Road.

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. — Thorofare Capital Inc. has provided $43.7 million in senior mortgage financing to an entity managed by Miami-based Terra for 16000 Pines Market, a 135,000-square-foot mixed-use development nearing completion in Pembroke Pines. Keith Kurland, Jackson Sastri and Ian Hawk of Walker & Dunlop arranged the financing.

Terra will utilize the loan proceeds to finish construction, capitalize the tenant improvements/leasing commissions and carry the project until it’s stabilized. The first phase of construction for 16000 Pines Market was completed earlier this year, with construction of Phase II now underway and slated to deliver in 2022.

16000 Pines Market is situated on 13.2 acres with visibility along Pines Boulevard and Dykes Road. The shopping center is anchored by Publix as well as Burlington and Crunch Fitness. Additional tenants include Verizon Wireless, Regions Bank, a United States Postal Service branch, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Vivo Pizza & Pasta, FirstWatch Café, Cheddar’s and MD Now.

Thorofare Capital Inc. is a commercial real estate debt fund manager and affiliate of Thorofare LLC. Terra is a real estate development and investment company.

