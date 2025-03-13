Thursday, March 13, 2025
IndustrialLoansTexas

Thorofare Capital Provides $48.3M Acquisition Loan for DFW Manufacturing Facility

by Taylor Williams

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $48.3 million acquisition loan for an 838,214-square-foot manufacturing facility in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area. The name and address of the property were not disclosed. The facility features 50-foot clear heights, and the undisclosed owner secured a new, 20-year lease at the time of the loan closing. The tenant was also not named. Felix Gutnikov, David Perlman, Andrew Kim and Jonathan Hart of Thorofare originated the floating-rate loan.

