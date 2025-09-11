Thorofare Capital Provides $50.5M Loan for Refinancing of Cambridge Life Sciences Property

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $50.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Cambridgeport Labs, a two-building life sciences development located across the Charles River from Boston. Located at 99 Erie St. and 167 Sidney St. near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus, the buildings total 56,351 square feet. The borrower, a partnership between Barings and Greatland Realty Partners, acquired the buildings in September 2022 and subsequently implemented a redevelopment to support lab and life sciences uses. Andrew Kim led the transaction for Thorofare.