Thursday, September 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cambridgeport-Labs
The renovation of Cambridgeport Labs was completed in late 2024. The project encompassed new passenger elevators, upgraded fire protection, plumbing, HVAC and electrical systems, as well as updated facades and roof replacements and repairs.
Life SciencesLoansMassachusettsNortheast

Thorofare Capital Provides $50.5M Loan for Refinancing of Cambridge Life Sciences Property

by Taylor Williams

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a $50.5 million bridge loan for the refinancing of Cambridgeport Labs, a two-building life sciences development located across the Charles River from Boston. Located at 99 Erie St. and 167 Sidney St. near the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus, the buildings total 56,351 square feet. The borrower, a partnership between Barings and Greatland Realty Partners, acquired the buildings in September 2022 and subsequently implemented a redevelopment to support lab and life sciences uses. Andrew Kim led the transaction for Thorofare.

You may also like

BOK Financial Provides $45M Acquisition Loan for Tulsa...

CBRE Secures $50M Refinancing for 554,438 SF Shopping...

Gantry Arranges $25.5M in Acquisition Financing for Power...

Atlantic Capital Partners Arranges $23M Refinancing of Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.6M Sale of Commercial...

Pramand Signs 41,400 SF Life Sciences Lease in...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 36,651 SF Industrial Lease...

CIM Group Provides $132.5M Construction Loan for Office-to-Residential...

JLL Arranges $340M Refinancing of Two Jersey City...