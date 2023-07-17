Thorofare Capital Provides $52.2M Refinancing for Multifamily Tower in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Thorofare Capital, an affiliate of Callodine Group, has provided a $52.2 million loan for the refinancing of 142 units within Seven88 West Midtown, a 279-unit multifamily tower located in Atlanta’s West Midtown submarket. The borrower, McKinley Homes, developed the property between 2018 and 2020 for $135 million and previously sold 113 condominiums. In addition to the 142 apartments, the loan will cover 8,639 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

McKinley plans to use the funds to complete the lease up of the community, whose amenities include a swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse, lounge, spa and a fitness center. Ben Nevid, Drew Anderman, Naphtali Marrus and Elliot Braude of Meridian Capital Group arranged the financing, and David Perlman, Edward Prosser and Scott Sumida of Thorofare originated the loan.