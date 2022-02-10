REBusinessOnline

Thorofare Capital Provides Loan for Refinancing of Dallas Office Portfolio

Posted on by in Loans, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a portfolio of 13 office buildings in the Dallas Design District. The buildings are newly converted and renovated flex office properties, and the borrower, Quadrant Investment Properties, plans to use some of the proceeds to complete renovations over the next few months Brian Carlton and Jim Curtin of JLL placed the loan with Thorofare Capital on behalf of Quadrant.

