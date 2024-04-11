Thursday, April 11, 2024
Thorofare Capital Provides Loan for Refinancing of Metro Austin Active Adult Community

by Taylor Williams

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Los Angeles-based Thorofare Capital has provided bridge loan of an undisclosed amount for The Jovie at Pflugerville, a newly built, 182-unit apartment complex located on the northern outskirts of Austin. The age-restricted property offers 120 one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 920 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, library, clubroom and bar, game room, private dining and event space and a coworking lounge. B.K. Newsom of CBE arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, regional developer Wilson Capital.  

