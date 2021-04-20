REBusinessOnline

Thorofare Provides $13M Acquisition Loan for Medical Office Building in West Orange, New Jersey

Posted on by in Healthcare, Loans, New Jersey, Northeast

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Thorofare Capital has provided a $13 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 70,000-square-foot medical office building in the Northern New Jersey community of West Orange. The property is located within a mile of a 577-bed hospital. The loan was structured with a five-year term and includes proceeds for tenant improvements and other capital expenditures. The borrower was an undisclosed institutional owner-operator.

