Thorofare Provides $30M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thorofare Capital has provided a $30 million loan to Grubb Properties for the construction and lease-up of Link NoDa Phase II, a 242-unit multifamily project in Charlotte. Upon completion, the development will feature 146,652 square feet of rentable space within a six-story building.

Amenities at the property, independent from those at Phase I of the community, will include a clubhouse, pool, courtyards with fire pits, grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center, cycle room, yoga studio, pet spa, dog run, conference room, meeting center and coworking space.