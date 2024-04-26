Three Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Concepts to Open at Lakeside Shopping Center in Metro New Orleans

METAIRIE, LA. — Three new tenants, all divisions of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., will open at Lakeside Shopping Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot retail center located in Metairie, roughly eight miles outside of downtown New Orleans. Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids and Hollister Co. are scheduled to open at the property this summer.

The stores will feature updated prototype formats for the respective brands. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates more than 750 stores under these banners throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.