Three Apparel Companies Sign Office Leases Totaling 35,458 SF in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Three apparel companies have signed office leases totaling 35,458 square feet at 463 Seventh Ave., a 22-story building in Manhattan’s Garment District. Sensual Inc. signed a lease for 23,785 square feet, A.W. Chang Corp. renewed its lease for 8,936 square feet and Blue Duck Trading Ltd. signed a 2,737-square-foot renewal. David Levy of Adams & Co. Real Estate represented the landlord, Arsenal Co., in all three sets of lease negotiations. Built in 1925, 463 Seventh Ave. is located within Penn Plaza and recently underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation.

