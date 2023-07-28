Friday, July 28, 2023
GENESIS-Del Mar is an 86,000-square-foot lab building in the Del Mar Heights submarket of San Diego.
Three Biotech Companies Sign Leases at GENESIS-Del Mar’s San Diego Life Sciences Hub

by Jeff Shaw

SAN DIEGO — Phase 3 Real Estate Partners has signed three new leases with life sciences companies at GENESIS-Del Mar, an 86,000-square-foot lab building in the Del Mar Heights submarket of San Diego. 

The building is located at 12250 El Camino Real. The new biotech companies, Mabwell Therapeutics, Genece Health and Lygos, will occupy spaces ranging from 4,000 square feet to 12,000 square feet. 

JLL’s Chad Urie, Grant Schoneman and Taylor DeBerry represented Phase 3 Real Estate Partners in the three lease transactions.

