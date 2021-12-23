Three-Building Office Portfolio in Omaha Trades Hands for $30.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Nebraska, Office

Pictured is the 100,000-square-foot building at 13609 California St.

OMAHA, NEB. — A local family trust has sold a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 169,183 square feet in Omaha for $30.7 million. The portfolio includes: a 21,368-square-foot building at 2323 171st St.; a 47,815-square-foot property at 2425 S. 171st St.; and a 100,000-square-foot asset at 13609 California St. The properties are situated within Omaha’s Suburban West Dodge and Lakeside Hills submarkets. Steve Sheppard and Dan Fishburn of CBRE represented the seller. The portfolio sold to three undisclosed buyers.