Three Multifamily Broker Veterans Join IPA, Expanding Firm’s Central Florida Office

ORLANDO, FLA. — Shelton Granade, Luke Wickham and Justin Basquill have joined the Orlando office of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap. Granade joins the firm as an executive managing director. Wickham and Basquill join the firm as senior managing director and first vice president, respectively. As a team, the three brokers have closed more than $10 billion in sales. All three brokers were formally with CBRE.

“The addition of this outstanding team is another step forward in our growth plan for IPA throughout North America,” said Jeffery Daniels, senior vice president and national director of IPA Multifamily. “Our ability to attract one of the most successful multifamily sales teams in the country is a testament to IPA’s success in creating an entrepreneurial, collaborative culture focused on client service and goal attainment.”