Three New Restaurants to Open at Eden Prairie Center in Suburban Twin Cities

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Three new restaurants are opening at Eden Prairie Center, a 1.4 million-square-foot shopping mall in the Twin Cities suburb of Eden Prairie. A dual concept Japanese cuisine restaurant, Gyu Mai Japanese BBQ and Ichiddo Ramen, will occupy 7,996 square feet. The space will be divided to operate the two separate concepts. At the Japanese barbecue restaurant, guests will cook meats and vegetables on personal grills installed on the tables. The other portion is a noodle restaurant that serves authentic ramen noodle soups as well as other Japanese specialties in a counter-service environment. Completion is slated for December.

Where’s the Flour?, a gluten-free fast-food restaurant, is slated to open this summer in the food court. The tenant, which is relocating from Blaine, Minn., offers an extensive selection of gluten-free breaded and fried comfort foods.

Café Viola is opening an Italian coffee kiosk this month. The café will offer barista-made specialties and nitro cold brew made exclusively from beans from Lavazza, a brand that has been roasting and grinding espresso beans in Italy for over 120 years. Café Viola will also serve pastries and ready-to-eat prepared foods.

Opened in 1976, Eden Prairie Center is home to more than 100 shops and restaurants.