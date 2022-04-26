Three New Retail Tenants Sign Leases at Green Oak Village Place in Brighton, Michigan

Athleta, F45 Training and US Mattress are slated to open this summer at Green Oak Village Place.

BRIGHTON, MICH. — Three new retail tenants have signed leases to open at Green Oak Village Place in Brighton, about 45 miles northwest of Detroit. Athleta, F45 Training and US Mattress are all slated to open this summer.

Athleta will occupy 4,400 square feet. Part of the Gap Inc. portfolio, Athleta is an athletic retailer that sells women’s apparel and operates more than 220 stores across the United States and Canada.

F45 will occupy 2,838 square feet. The “F” stands for functional and the 45 represents the 45-minute length of each workout session. There are more than 1,750 F45 studios worldwide.

US Mattress, which operates 27 locations across Michigan, will lease 3,000 square feet.

Green Oak Village Place, a neighborhood town center, is home to more than 50 retailers and restaurants. A joint venture between REDICO and Lormax Stern Development Co. developed the property.