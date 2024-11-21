Three New Retail Tenants to Open at Sakura Novi Mixed-Use Development in Michigan

NOVI, MICH. — Three new retail tenants are joining the tenant line-up at Sakura Novi, an Asian-themed mixed-use development in Novi.

Teso Life is a Japanese-themed department store specializing in snacks, cosmetics, homeware, kitchenware, stationery and toy collectibles. The company has 15 stores in New York, Texas, Arizona and Georgia with 15 more in development in several states. The 12,000-square-foot store at Sakura Novi will mark the brand’s first Michigan location.

Paris Baguette is a Korean-owned bakery specializing in French and Asian pastries and baked goods, cakes, sandwiches, coffee and drinks. Paris Baguette’s 3,000-square-foot store at Sakura Novi will be the third location in Michigan. The company has 3,785 stores in South Korea, China, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, and 105 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Klawsome! will be the first standalone claw machine arcade in Michigan. This type of arcade features the opportunity to win kawaii-style stuffies from claw machines. The stuffies can be traded in for larger or more rare stuffed animals and anime figurines. This form of entertainment is popular in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as U.S. cities with large Asian populations.

The three stores will join previously announced restaurants, including Mikiya Wagyu Shabu House, Dancing Pine Korean Steak House and Presotea Taiwanese boba tea shop. The first restaurants are slated to open in May 2025.

The development also features The Residences at Sakura Novi, an apartment community managed by KMG Prestige with 117 three-story townhomes. The apartments are now leasing for occupancy starting in February. The units vary from 1,331 to 1,765 square feet.

Sakura Novi LLC is an affiliate of Robert B. Aikens & Associates LLC.