Three New Retailers to Join Star Metals District in West Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Three new tenants have signed leases at Stella at Star Metals, the residential centerpiece of Allen Morris Co.’s $1.5 billion Star Metals mixed-use development in Atlanta’s West Midtown neighborhood. Skin care studio concept Skin Laundry, Atlanta-based health food chain Kale Me Crazy and med spa clinic Peachy are expected to open on the ground level of the apartment building later this year. The new tenant additions will accompany Michelin-recognized Italian eatery Füm and the second location of Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall, which fronts the complex.

Stella at Star Metals includes 327 luxury apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans, as well as penthouse suites, ranging in size from 414 square feet to 1,596 square feet, according to Apartments.com. The 22-story building features 25,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a 7,000-square foot pool deck with pergolas and an infinity pool, a 15-person screening room with surround sound and a two-story bar on the 17th floor.