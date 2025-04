SALEM, N.H. — Three new retailers will join the tenant roster at Tuscan Village, a 170-acre mixed-use development in Salem that is a redevelopment of the former Rockingham Park horseracing complex. Grocer Whole Foods Market, eyewear provider Warby Parker and ice cream maker Salt & Straw will all open new stores at Tuscan Village in 2025. Square footages of spaces were not disclosed.