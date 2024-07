BEAUFORT, S.C. — Three new tenants have opened at Beaufort Station, a shopping center situated about 30 miles north of Hilton Head Island in Beaufort. Hobby Lobby, Five Below and Rack Room Shoes have opened stores at the property, which is anchored by T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods.

Additionally, Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy, Aldi, Mattress Firm, Surcheros, Panda Express, Americas Best and Chicken Salad Chick have signed leases at the center. The Morgan Cos. is the landlord.