Dollar Tree, X-Golf and Patient Centered Family Medicine & OMT have joined the tenant lineup at Green Oak Village Place.
Three New Tenants Open at Green Oak Village Place in Brighton, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

BRIGHTON, MICH. — Dollar Tree, X-Golf and Patient Centered Family Medicine & OMT have joined the tenant lineup at Green Oak Village Place, a retail lifestyle center in Brighton, which is located about midway between Detroit and Lansing. Dollar Tree and X-Golf, an indoor golf simulator, opened at the property on Saturday, Nov. 25. Patient Centered Family Medicine & OMT is slated to open before the end of the year. Dollar Tree occupies 9,853 square feet, X-Golf occupies 7,230 square feet and Patient Centered Family Medicine & OMT leases 1,349 square feet. REDICO owns the property.

