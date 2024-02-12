Three New Tenants Open Stores at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — Three new tenants have opened stores at LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Athleisure provider lululemon has opened a 4,133-square-foot store next to Sephora, and South African restaurant concept Nando’s has also debuted its 2,754-square-foot eatery next to Jamba Juice. Lastly, apparel and accessories retailer Two Tarts’ Toppers has opened a 1,113-square-foot store next to CycleBar and across from Bar Louie. Poag Development Group owns LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch.