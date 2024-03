HOUSTON — Three new tenants have opened stores at Post Oak Plaza, a retail power center in Houston’s Uptown area. The 22,201-square-foot store of home furnishings retailer Arhaus is now open, as is the 9,597-square-foot store of Bassett Furniture and the 4,036-square-foot kitchen and bath showroom of Kohler. Locally based developer Levcor owns Post Oak Plaza, which recently underwent a capital improvement program and is now 98 percent leased.