Spanning 416,777 square feet, 500 N. Broadway is situated in the heart of the city’s Financial District.
Three New Tenants Sign Leases at 22-Story Office Tower in Downtown St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — Three new tenants have signed leases at 500 N. Broadway, a 22-story office tower in downtown St. Louis totaling 416,777 square feet. St. Louis-based engineering consulting firm EDM signed a 9,430-square-foot lease to establish a new and upgraded workspace on the 12th floor. Newly formed law firm Moore, Skelton, Lindsey LLC signed a 2,543-square-foot lease and moved into its inaugural space on the 16th floor this month. Jovick Brothers, a fast casual restaurateur, inked an 1,800-square-foot lease on the ground floor. Operations for its first café began in the fourth quarter of 2024.

CBRE’s Rick Messey represented the landlord in the leases. The property has undergone several renovations, including an updated lobby and common area finishes, a new larger conference facility and kitchen, full-service fitness room with new showers, lockers and equipment, a spin studio with elliptical equipment and spin bikes, and a micro-mart.

