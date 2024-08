CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Three new tenants have signed leases at Cherry Hill Mall, a 1.4 million-square-foot shopping center located in the greater Philadelphia area. Lacoste and Columbia Sportswear are scheduled to open at the property later this year, with Mango anticipated to open in summer 2025. PREIT owns and manages the center. Other tenants opening soon at the property include Alo Yoga, Kendra Scott, Dry Goods, Rowan, Signature Workspace, Kooma Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar and Inspiration Co.