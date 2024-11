HOUSTON — Three new tenants have signed leases at The Ion, a 266,000-square-foot office, life sciences and innovation hub in Midtown Houston. The tenants are energy giant Occidental Petroleum Corp. (6,500 square feet), venture capital group Fathom Fund (1,200 square feet) and tech firm Activate (2,000 square feet). Rice Management Co., the entity that acts as steward of Rice University’s endowment, owns The Ion District.