HENDERSON, NEV. — Three tenants have signed leases at Lake Mead Crossing, a retail center located in Henderson, a suburb of Las Vegas.

Starbucks Coffee, Sprouts Farmers Market and Chick-fil-A will join the lineup at the property, which Target anchors. Other tenants at the center include Marshalls, Ulta Beauty, PetSmart, Ross Dress for Less, Hibbett Sports and Big Lots.