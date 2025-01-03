Friday, January 3, 2025
Phase I of the Nora District is currently underway and will feature 150,000 square feet of retail, office and hospitality space.
Three New Tenants Sign Leases at Nora District in West Palm Beach

by John Nelson

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Three new tenants have signed leases at The Nora District, a mixed-use project currently underway in West Palm Beach. IGK Salon, Indaco and ZenHippo will occupy 2,347; 2,945; and 1,369 square feet at the property, respectively. The first phase of Nora District — which is being developed by a partnership between NDT Development, Place Projects and Wheelock Street Capital — is scheduled for completion early this year.

Upon completion, Phase I will feature 150,000 square feet of retail, office and hospitality space. Committed retail tenants at The Nora District include Del Mar Mediterranean Restaurant, Sana Skin Studio, Mint, The Spot Barbershop, Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, H&H Bagels, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, The Garret Group, Juliana’s Pizza, Sunday Motor Co., Celis Juice Bar and Café and [solidcore].

