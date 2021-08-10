Three New Tenants Sign Leases Totaling Nearly 67,000 SF at JAG Logistics Center Industrial Park in Aurora, Colorado

Trade 2 is 188,000 square feet and is owned, managed and developed by JAGreen Development.

AURORA, COLO. — JAG Logistics Center @ Den, a 265-acre industrial park being developed south of Denver International Airport in Aurora, has added three new tenants to the recently completed Trade 2 building. The 188,000-square-foot asset is owned, managed and developed by JAGreen Development. The warehouse space features mezzanine level office space, on-site trailer parking and cross dock design.

MAI Mechanical, a mechanical and plumbing subtractor, leased 16,390 square feet of space at the Trade 2 building. TruTeam, an installer of insulation and building products, leased 24,830 square feet. General Logistics Systems US Inc., a logistics and delivery company, leased 25,480 square feet.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Aaron Valdez, Alec Rhodes and Tyler Smith represented the landlord in each transaction. Trade 1, also totaling 188,000 square feet, is already 100 percent leased.