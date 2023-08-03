Three New Tenants to Open at Deer Park Town Center in Suburban Chicago

DEER PARK, ILL. — Three new tenants are opening at Deer Park Town Center in the Chicago suburb of Deer Park. Sweetgreen opened a 2,156-square-foot restaurant in July. Victoria’s Secret will occupy 4,965 square feet. Construction on that store is scheduled to begin this fall. The Shade Store, a retailer offering customized window treatments, blinds, shades and drapes, is scheduled to open in spring 2024.

Additionally, three existing tenants have either renovated their space or plan to do so. Pottery Barn is in the process of a renovation that will expand its square footage to approximately 12,000 square feet. Completion is slated for this fall. Bath & Body Works recently relocated its store to a new 3,710-square-foot space. Crate & Barrel plans to remodel its store, with completion in time for the start of the holiday shopping season.

Managed by JLL, Deer Park Town Center is an outdoor lifestyle center featuring more than 60 retail, restaurant and service brands.