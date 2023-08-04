Three New Tenants to Open at Eden Prairie Center in Suburban Twin Cities

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Three new tenants are set to open at Eden Prairie Center, a 1.4 million-square-foot shopping center in the Twin Cities suburb of Eden Prairie. Let’s Roar, which sells activewear and gold-plated jewelry, occupies 650 square feet and opened Aug. 1. The company sources its jewelry from Cebu, an island in the Philippines where the store’s owner was born and raised before moving to Minnesota. Influenced by the owner’s seven years of military service in both the U.S. Army and Air Force, Let’s Roar donates 10 percent of sales to Protect Our Defenders, a charitable organization that supports and advocates on behalf of military sexual assault survivors.

First opened in 2009 by a father-son duo, High Score is relocating to Eden Prairie Center and will occupy 5,045 square feet on the upper level. High Score sells video games and vintage collectibles. At the front of the store is the newest gaming technology while toward the back are vintage systems, games, toys and collectibles organized by decade dating back to the 1970s. High Score follows a buy-sell-trade model, allowing customers to bring games, toys and systems for appraisal in exchange for cash, store credit or High Score merchandise. The store, which will also host tournaments, is slated to open this month.

T.S. Home Studio will occupy 1,409 square feet and is scheduled to open the week of Oct. 1. The retailer sells hand-poured, wood-wick soy candles as well as room sprays and reed diffusers. T.S. Home Studio will also host in-store candle making classes. The retailer’s candles are clean-burning, additive-free and made with all-natural soy wax. Stock candles are hand-poured in Dodge Center, Minn., and fragranced with essential oils and other natural scents. In business since 2016, the husband-wife team behind T.S. Home Studio is working to relocate its Minnetonka location to Eden Prairie Center.

Additionally, seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween will return to Eden Prairie Center in mid-August and occupy 7,507 square feet. Opened in 1976, Eden Prairie Center features more than 100 shops and restaurants. Anchor tenants include SCHEELS, Von Maur, Target, J.C. Penney and Kohl’s.