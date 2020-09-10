REBusinessOnline

Three New Tenants to Open at Fox Valley Mall This Fall

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail

AURORA, ILL. — Three new tenants are set to open at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora this fall. Comedy Shrine, Mish Mash Adventures and Virtual Bites will occupy a combined 30,000 square feet. The 14,000-square-foot Comedy Shrine will be located on the second level between Macy’s and JC Penney. Three theaters will focus on stand-up acts, improv events and experimental theater. At the 11,454-square-foot Mish Mash Adventures, teams of two to six players will work to complete rooms and challenges as quickly as possible. Mish Mash staff will sanitize rooms once per hour and complete temperature checks on all guests due to COVID-19. The 4,056-square-foot Virtual Bites will serve as a ghost kitchen for professional food preparation. Customers will peruse various menus and order online before either picking up their food curbside or having it delivered. Ty Brown, owner of Pee Bee & Jay’s Café, is the creator of Virtual Bites.

