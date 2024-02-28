Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

Three Pillars Capital Acquires 16,000 SF Shopping Center in Frisco

by Taylor Williams

FRISCO, TEXAS — Three Pillars Capital has acquired Shops at The Gate, a 16,000-square-foot shopping center located north of Dallas in Frisco. The center was built on two acres in 2021 and consists of two buildings that were both fully occupied at the time of sale. The center is an outparcel to Domain at The Gate, a luxury apartment development fronting John Hickman Parkway. Mike Kennedy and Darrell Betts of Avison Young represented the seller, an undisclosed foreign investment group, in the transaction.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping...

Lovett Industrial, PCCP Break Ground on 785,000 SF...

NewQuest Arranges Sale of 139,538 SF Former Sam’s...

Inland Brokers Sale of 190-Unit Onyx at Westgate...

36th Street Partners Purchases 17,360 SF Multi-Tenant Industrial...

Mister Car Wash Buys Property in Tucson for...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 5,500 SF Industrial Lease...

Griffin, Cain & Herbig Signs 5,000 SF Office...

JLL Arranges $78.5M Sale of Distribution Center in...