Three Pillars Capital Acquires 16,000 SF Shopping Center in Frisco

FRISCO, TEXAS — Three Pillars Capital has acquired Shops at The Gate, a 16,000-square-foot shopping center located north of Dallas in Frisco. The center was built on two acres in 2021 and consists of two buildings that were both fully occupied at the time of sale. The center is an outparcel to Domain at The Gate, a luxury apartment development fronting John Hickman Parkway. Mike Kennedy and Darrell Betts of Avison Young represented the seller, an undisclosed foreign investment group, in the transaction.