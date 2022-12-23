Three Pillars Capital Acquires 208-Unit Aspen Apartments in Houston

Aspen Apartments in Houston totals 208 units. The property was built in 1973.

HOUSTON — Three Pillars Capital Group, a locally based private equity firm specializing in multifamily properties, has acquired Aspen Apartments, a 208-unit complex in Houston’s Brookhollow neighborhood. Built in 1973, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a pool, basketball court, playground and onsite laundry facilities. Rebus Capital sold the property for an undisclosed price. Three Pillars plans to implement a value-add program that will primarily focus on enhancing unit interiors.