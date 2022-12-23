REBusinessOnline

Three Pillars Capital Acquires 208-Unit Aspen Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Aspen-Apartments-Houston

Aspen Apartments in Houston totals 208 units. The property was built in 1973.

HOUSTON — Three Pillars Capital Group, a locally based private equity firm specializing in multifamily properties, has acquired Aspen Apartments, a 208-unit complex in Houston’s Brookhollow neighborhood. Built in 1973, the property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a pool, basketball court, playground and onsite laundry facilities. Rebus Capital sold the property for an undisclosed price. Three Pillars plans to implement a value-add program that will primarily focus on enhancing unit interiors.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  